Ricky Gervais Called ‘Transphobe’ For Defending Women Refusing To Wax Trans Woman's Penis

[Warning: Coarse Language Throughout]

British comedian Ricky Gervais has been called “transphobic” over defending women refusing to wax transwomen in Canada because they are uncomfortable dealing with their clients’ very male genitalia. Gervais defended the spa workers saying that it’s “real feminism” for women to choose who to wax or not, but internet users aren’t having it.

Remember, trans women have more political victim tokens than ordinary women. If Gervais would only remember that, he wouldn’t be dragged as he is at the moment.

On Sunday, Gervais, the creator of the UK version of The Office, weighed in on one of the more stupidly woke issues to crop up in recent memory in Canada. Stupidly woke is about as Canadian as maple syrup so that’s not really saying much, however, the story goes that a trans woman is suing spa workers for their refusal to wax around her genitalia. Of course this is still male genitalia, but she’s a “woman” and denying such a service in her eyes is discrimination against her identified gender. It’s crazy, we know.

Gervais, demonstrating himself as a celebrity that isn’t completely devoid of common sense (a real showbiz unicorn, these days,) put out a controversial tweet on Sunday. He wrote, “How did we get to the point where women are having to fight for the right to choose whether they wax some big old hairy cock & balls or not?” He added, “It is not a human right to have your meat & 2 veg polished.”

Well apparently for twitter SJWs, it is a right. Twitter warriors clamored against Gervais’ post saying it’s language like that that has “threatened” trans people, and that it contributes to the larger “#waronwomen.” LGBTQ activist Amy Martin posted the declaration, “Ricky Gervais is a transphobe who (barely) disguises his bigotry as feminism. Real feminism includes all women, including trans women.”

Gervais took time out to reply to Griffin, claiming, “Surely real feminism also covers a woman’s right not to have to wax someone’s knob & bollocks if they don’t want to.” Careful there, Mr. Gervais, logical takes are currently taboo.

Internet outlet Sp!ked detailed the original story, writing, “A born male who identifies as female, and whose male genitalia is still intact, is suing female-only waxers on the basis that their refusal to wax his bollocks – sorry, her bollocks – is an act of discrimination.” Thus, said spa workers are “transphobic,” and there’s now an actual hearing going on via British Columbia’s Human Rights Council on behalf of the aggrieved Jessica Yaniv. (His original name was Jonathan.)

The National Post characterized the central question of the lawsuit as, “Should a business be allowed to deny service on the basis of gender identity?” but in this case the question might also be, “Should a woman be forced by law to touch a penis she doesn’t want to touch?” Well, we can’t look at it that way, and in the end, two of these employees have already been put out of work over the brouhaha.