Kimmel: GOP Should Pray ‘For God to Forgive Them,’ Helped Cause Shooting

The liberal media’s favorite late night shill and self-described pizza eating expert, Jimmy Kimmel used his show the day after the mass shooting in Las Vegas, Nevada to push for gun control while smearing Congressional Republicans for helping to cause the bloodshed. “They should be praying for God to forgive them for letting the gun lobby run this country because it’s so crazy,” the emotional Kimmel exclaimed to his audience.

“I’ve been reading comments from people who say this is terrible but there’s nothing we can do about it. But I disagree with that intensely because, of course, there is something we can do about it. There are a lot of things we can do about it. But we don’t,” he began.

SPOILER ALERT: Everything he claimed would have stopped the attack either wouldn’t have or was just him lying.

Kimmel claimed that the U.S. freaks out when “someone with a beard attacks us,” but doesn’t want to deal with mass shooting. “And Second Amendment, I guess our forefathers wanted us to have AK-47s is the argument I assume,” he joked. But what went over the funny man’s head, was the historical fact that our forefathers wanted us to be well armed to protect ourselves from a totalitarian government.

One of his first lies was that semi-automatic rifles were “not weapons you use for self-defense.” He was either being disingenuous or don’t know what he’s talking about, because many owners of such rifles use them for home defense, along with sporting activities.

“You know, in February [President Trump] also signed a bill that made it easier for people with severe mental illness to buy guns legally,” he later asserted.

But that was a Fake News story that had long been debunked by sensible people. “The rule would have allowed bureaucrats within one of our federal agencies to bar American citizens from exercising a constitutional right — and on the highly questionable grounds that to be incapable of managing one’s finances is, by definition, to be a ‘mental defective,’” wrote Charles C.W. Cooke for the National Review.

According to Kimmel’s warped reality, they passed it “because the NRA has their balls in a money clip,” but he failed to mention that the liberal ACLU also supported the legislation the GOP passed on civil rights grounds.

“Right now there are loopholes in the law that let people avoid background checks if they buy a fun privately from another party, they buy a gun online, or at a gun show,” Kimmel continued.

Clearly, Kimmel hadn’t done any actual research outside of ingesting and regurgitating Democratic Party talking points. Because if someone was buying a gun online, it would have to be sent to a federally licensed gun dealer who would run the background check. And the only people who can sell guns at gun shows are licensed dealers who are required to do a background check.

He then tried to shame all GOP Senators, saying: “These are the faces Senators who days after the shooting in Orlando voted against the bill that would have closed those loopholes. These are the 56 Senators that didn’t want to do anything about that.” Facts are damned for Kimmel. The Orlando nightclub shooter didn’t buy his guns at a gun show, so how would that have stopped it?

The late-night comedian also pointed out that “90 percent of Democrats—I’m not talking about politicians, I’m talking about people—and 77 percent of Republicans support background checks at gun shows.” Which is good, because that’s what happens. “89 percent of Republicans and Democrats are in favor of restricting gun ownership for the mentally ill.” Which comes up in background checks, yet he declared that the GOP Senators voted against those things. Kimmel even admitted that the Vegas shooter wouldn't have been weeded out this way because he had no criminal record.

“And by the way, the House of Representatives will be voting on a piece of legislation this week, it’s a bill to legalize the sale of silencers for guns,” he stated in disgust, thinking that Hollywood’s depiction of suppressors was scientifically accurate. It was yet another Fake News story that was debunked by a more level-headed mind.

The ranting Kimmel brought his tirade back around to the NRA, claiming they “fought to let people on the no-fly list can buy guns. They aren’t allowed to get on a plane, they’re allowed to own a very dangerous gun? Who thinks that makes sense?”

But the huge problem with using the no-fly list as a metric, as Phillip Bump wrote in the liberal Washington Post:

The no-fly list is a secret list that uses secret criteria to determine who finds a home on it. So if you link banning guns to the no-fly list, the scenario presented is completely feasible: The government could theoretically add anyone it wants to the no-fly list, even broad categories of people, and thereby prevent them from owning a gun.

There’s no doubt that the liberal media will hold Kimmel up as the darling sensible voice for tumultuous times. But very few, if any, will actually fact check anything he said. Kimmel clearly doesn’t have a clue about the topic he’s pontificating about.

