Yikes: MTV Video ‘2017 Resolutions for White Guys’ Airs Laundry List of Grievances

Late Monday afternoon, MTV News underlined its reputation of being a haven for far-left millennials as it released a video on Twitter, dubbed “2017 Resolutions for White Guys,” that offered advice such as stop “mansplaining” and stop saying All Lives Matter and Blue Lives Matter.

Lasting one minute and 21 seconds, the video provides ample reason for older generations to despise millennials and goes hand-in-hand with the litany of meltdowns by liberal snowflakes since the election of Donald Trump as the next President of the United States.

Hey, white guys: we came up for some New Year's Resolutions for you. pic.twitter.com/C9EeIY6wig — MTV News (@MTVNews) December 19, 2016

The video began with three young men of separate races with the African-American male informing white viewers that they should listen up because “there’s a few things we think you could do a little bit better in 2017.”

Up first on the list for these professional grievance artists was none other than one proclaiming that America has never been a great country. A female minority stated: “First off, try to recognize that America was never great for anyone who wasn’t a white guy.”

<<< Please support MRC's NewsBusters team with a tax-deductible contribution today. >>>

Not far behind on their list of demands was their emphasis that All Lives Matter and Blue Lives Matter aren’t real slogans:

NON-WHITE FEMALE #2: Can we all just agree that Black Lives Matter isn’t the opposite of all lives matter? Black lives just matter. There’s no need to overcomplicate it. WHITE MALE #1: Also, Blue Lives Matter isn’t a thing. BLACK MALE #1: Cops weren’t born with blue skin — right? I mean — yeah! They weren’t born blue.

Also, the video wouldn’t be complete without a decree from a white millennial woman with a dose of smugness that white men must “[l]earn what mansplaining is and then stop doing it.”

As for Beyonce, MTV felt it was important to take a cheap shot at Fox News:

BLACK MALE #1: We all love Beyonce and yeah, she’s black, so of course she cares about black issues. I’m talking to you, Fox News. NON-WHITE FEMALE #2: Feel free to take Kanye West, though. You guys can have him. BLACK MALE #1: You know what you did, Kanye.

After a section about how white people having black friends can still mean they’re racists, it concluded that while “nobody’s perfect,” it’s white men who are the problem in this country that “can do a little better in 2017” seeing as how “2016 was bad.”

Here’s the transcript from the MTV News video from December 19: