MSNBC's Robinson Frets About Trump's 'Kim Jong-un Military Style Parade'

Echoing the concerns of many of their colleagues, the panel on Tuesday’s edition of Morning Joe had hyperbolic analysis of President Trump’s planned “salute to America” in honor of Independence Day. No one on the panel had harsher rhetoric than The Washington Post’s Eugene Robinson, who invoked a tired comparison of President Trump to a dictator while slamming the idea of a President addressing the nation on its birthday as “awful.”

Guest host Willie Geist began the discussion on the “Salute to America” by announcing that “President Trump has requested an array of military vehicles, including tanks and fighter jets, to be showcased” at the event, in addition to mentioning that the President will give an address at the Lincoln Memorial. Geist played a clip of President Trump talking about how “we’re going to have planes going overhead; the best fighter jets in the world, and other planes too” while stressing that they have to be “pretty careful with the tanks because the roads have a tendency not to like to carry heavy tanks so we have to put them in certain areas.”

Geist proceeded to let Robinson go on a rant about the “Salute to America.” After describing how Independence Day festivities typically unfold in the Nation’s Capital, Robinson slammed President Trump for making Washington, DC’s annual Fourth of July festivities into “a combination Trump rally and Kim Jong-un style military parade.”

Robinson was hardly the only talking head to use the “Salute to America” as an excuse to compare President Trump to a dictator and/or compare the idea of the event to something that would take place in an authoritarian country. MSNBC’s Chris Matthews and his panel bashed the President’s plans as “un-American” and something that would take place in the former Soviet Union while CNN’s April Ryan said that the President put on the “Salute to America” for the purpose of “looking like a dictator.”

Robinson took the conversation a step further by appearing to trash the idea that any President would address the nation on the Fourth of July because God forbid America’s leader address the nation on Independence Day: “Presidents don’t speak at the Fourth of July...It’s the people’s day. It’s not the President’s day. He’s trying to turn it into something else...I think it’s awful.”

After Robinson finished his tirade, Geist stressed that “the White House is trying to assure Americans that the President’s speech at the Lincoln Memorial will not be a political one” before editorializing that “I think we’ve learned over time he’s incapable of that.” Geist did, however, have to admit that “his speech at the D-Day remembrance” was apolitical.

At this point, NBC News National Political Reporter Heidi Przybyla jumped into the conversation and alleged that “ever since he saw the Bastille Day celebration in France,” President Trump wanted “his own self-tribute” before predicting “that is what this is going to turn into.” It seems like the media always want to attribute the worst possible motives to President Trump; rather than entertaining the idea that he might simply want to celebrate America.

A transcript of the relevant portion of Tuesday’s edition of Morning Joe is below. Click “expand” to read more.