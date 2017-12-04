MSNBC Guest: ‘We Must Act Soon’ Against Mentally Ill Trump or Risk Him Going ‘Violent’

Late Sunday afternoon on MSNBC, Yale School of Medicine forensic psychologist Bandy Lee seemed to hint at the need for the overthrow of Presidents Trump, proclaiming that he’s so mentally unstable that “[w]e must act soon” or risk him turning violent with catastrophic consequences for all of us.

Host Yasmin Vossoughian introduced Lee as both the co-author of a book warning about Trump’s mental state and “an opinion piece in The New York Times this week where you say that the President was showing what you call, ‘a pattern of decompensation.’”

Vossoughian admitted that Lee’s language was “pretty strong,” adding another quote from Lee’s Times piece about the President “increasingly losing touch with reality.”

Speaking very softly, Lee tacitly argued for Trump’s removal from office:

Well, what we're seeing is what is happening is serious, it is dangerous and we must act soon. Much of what we as mental health professionals predicted in the book seven months ago is coming true. What we are now saying is that things will get worse and get worse more rapidly.

Yikes. Whether Lee realizes it or not, but calling for Trump’s removal won’t win over anyone who’s not already firmly entrenched in The Resistance. In fact, such talk would only cause most Trump supporters or even occasional Trump skeptics to steer clear of this viewpoint.

Vossoughian pushed back, wondering if “it's fair to question the sort of competency and the mental health of the sitting President of the United States,” but Lee replied that she and her fellow lefties “wouldn't be speaking out if it were very serious in terms of the manifestations.”

“What we're seeing is someone mentally falling apart. This is what we mean when someone is coming unglued or unhinged. With stress, they will be less able to tell apart what is real from what is unreal, become more bizarre and, in the case of Mr. Trump, will likely become violent,” Lee continued.

She concluded by opining that Trump “will have thoughts and reasoning that will be hard for us to follow because he is pulled more by his internal processes, what's going on in his head.”

To his credit, CNBC’s John Harwood tried to put the brakes on the hysteria, correctly pointing out “that words don't mean that much to the President from one moment to the other” and “[w]hat he says at any given moment may be completely at odds with what he says subsequently and remember, there's a long history of this.”

“This is somebody who used to call up reporters under an assumed name and talk about himself and tell the reporter from People magazine that a beautiful model had dumped Mick Jagger for Donald Trump....How you judge between somebody who is deliberately saying things that are untrue for the purpose of misleading followers versus has somehow persuaded himself that some of these things are true, that's very difficult for a layman like me who’s not a doctor to tell,” Harwood added.

Here’s the relevant transcript from December 3's MSNBC Live: